EXCLUSIVE: Ayr Wellness Introduces Premium Flower Brand Kynd In Massachusetts, Entourage Vapes In Ohio

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF has expanded its extensive product portfolio available in Massachusetts with the addition of its premium flower brand, Kynd, and the launch of Entourage vapes in Ohio.

Sales of Kynd began in Massachusetts on April 29, exclusively at Sira Naturals dispensaries. Each unique strain included in the initial launch, “Mr. Nasty,” “Orangutan Zkittlez,” and “Fresh Squeezed,” are new to Ayr’s offerings in the Massachusetts market and boast a premium genetic profile. These offerings will be made available through 3rd party dispensaries and the broader adult-use market in the near future.

Entourage vapes begin sales in Ohio on Wednesday, launching with six strain-specific offerings, including “Skywalker OG,” “OG 1 Kenobi,” “Yoda’s Alien Cookies,” “Blue Dream,” “Champagne Kush,” and “Jack Herer.” The initial drop can be purchased by Ohio medical patients in 28 dispensaries throughout the state.

“Quality and genetics are hugely important to our consumers, and Kynd and Entourage deliver in both of those categories,” Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr stated. “With Kynd, we have invested in building a cutting-edge genetic library, which allows us to produce innovative strains that are backed by the quality of the plants that we grow. Entourage is crafted by extraction experts who use proprietary techniques to emphasize rich, unique terpenes for an elevated vape experience. We look forward to continuing to build both brands in Massachusetts, Ohio and throughout the rest of our footprint.”

Jeff Finnerty, SVP of marketing at Ayr commented,“Kynd flower is crafted by highly-skilled cultivators who consistently deliver premium quality to our patients and customers and Entourage’s carefully-crafted, broad-spectrum cartridges provide a unique flavor profile of optimal quality, without a steep price tag. We are particularly excited to introduce this new collection of products, which collectively demonstrate superior flavor, potency, and experience, to customers and patients in Massachusetts and Ohio.”

Kynd is also sold in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations throughout Arizona, Florida, and Nevada, where it is the leading flower brand for seven straight months, per BDSA. Entourage is also sold in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations throughout Massachusetts and Florida. The company plans to introduce both brands to additional key markets throughout 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Ayr Wellness