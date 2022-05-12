Ayr Wellness Gets Cannabis Dispensary License To Sell In Boston's Affluent Back Bay Neighborhood

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYR AYRWF announced that it received a final license to sell adult-use cannabis at its Back Bay dispensary in Boston. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted to grant the license at its May 12 meeting.

“Our Boylston Street dispensary is the first adult-use dispensary in the Back Bay – one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the city. Located directly across from the Prudential Center PRU, one of Boston’s premier shopping destinations which receives 60,000 visitors per day, next to the Apple Store AAPL, and surrounded by destination bars and restaurants set within one of Boston’s premier residential communities, we believe this will be one of our highest-traffic retail locations across the country,” said Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr.

Force For Good In Boston And Beyond

"Ayr was built on the premise that business can aspire to be more than just a good neighbor. It can also be a platform to serve as a Force for Good in our local communities and broader world. We are excited for the opportunity to be leaders investing in Back Bay and surrounding communities in Greater Boston. For those of you who have followed our journey, you know how excited we’ve been to take this step, and now we look forward to opening AYR Back Bay’s doors in June.”

The Boston dispensary undertook a Host Community Agreement (HCA) with Boston’s Cannabis Board in November 2020 and two additional HCAs in the Greater Boston area the month prior in Watertown and Somerville, where Ayr currently operates a medical dispensary. Ayr noted that it will continue to work closely with the CCC to move toward final approval to commence adult-use operations at all three locations.

Photo by Damian Barczak on Unsplash