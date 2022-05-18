Metrc Strengthens Executive Leadership - Appoints New CEO, Here Are The Details

Jeff Wells, co-founder and chair of the board of directors of Metrc, has transitioned from CEO to chief visionary officer, and in his stead, Michael Johnson, president and CFO of Metrc, has been appointed as CEO. Lewis Koski, who has served as COO since 2019, has been promoted to chief strategy officer. Additionally, Steve Asma, an operations and customer experience leader, joins the Metrc team as senior vice president of customer experience.

Johnson stated: “It is an honor to become the CEO of such an innovative and groundbreaking company. This dedicated and creative team has collectively guided our business processes and substantially expanded our operations, providing a bedrock for the efficient and impactful company we've become. I’d like to express my deepest gratitude to Jeff, our management team, and the board of directors for the opportunity to spearhead the advancement of our RFID technology and SaaS platform, which is transforming the regulated supply chain sector. I look forward to leading Metrc in its next chapter of growth – furthering our mission to power technological innovation and data-driven regulations. Together, we will provide a strong foundation for this burgeoning industry for many years to come.”

Johnson’s experience managing highly effective teams, integrating business units, and building out enterprise-wide processes has consistently led to the harmonization of customer experience and profitability. During his time as Metrc’s president and CFO, he transformed its organizational infrastructure, hired top leadership across all phases, and led year-over-year growth of nearly 50%.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

