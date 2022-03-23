QQQ
Metrc Enters Government Contract With The State Of South Dakota

byJelena Martinovic
March 23, 2022 8:49 am
Metrc announced its new contract with the state of South Dakota to support the regulation of the state's medical cannabis market.

The move marks Metrc's 20th government contract to date nationwide for the implementation of its cannabis track-and-trace systems.

Why It Matters?

Metrc's robust track-and-trace platform will help facilitate the South Dakota medical cannabis program's data collection and regulatory oversight, enabling licensed operators to easily track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products.

When plants are harvested and packaged or combined with other plants in the production of oils, edibles, concentrates, and other CPG cannabis products, the origin, testing results, handling and chain-of-custody information will be conveniently visible and traceable through Metrc's proprietary RFID tag model.

This information is accessible to state regulators as well as operators to provide the ultimate transparency and safeguard the health and well-being of South Dakota medical marijuana patients.

"As South Dakota continues to ramp up their recently implemented medical cannabis market, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to spearhead the state's first-ever track-and-trace program," Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc, said. "Our team at Metrc is looking forward to working closely with the Departments of Health and Revenue, state regulators, and licensed operators to implement a strong regulatory framework that will effectively guide South Dakota's newly emerging medical market down the path to success."

Metrc now holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the United States, including Alaska, California, and Washington, D.C.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

