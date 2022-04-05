Metrc Announces New Track-And-Trace Contract With Mississippi

Metrc, a provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the U.S., announced a new contract with the state of Mississippi to support the regulation of its medical cannabis market.

This marks Metrc’s 21st government contract to date nationwide.

Metrc will help facilitate Mississippi’s medical cannabis program’s data collection and regulatory oversight through its robust track-and-trace platform.

How It Works?

Utilizing proprietary RFID tagging technology, this platform makes each individual plant and product traceable and supplies essential information regarding plant origin, testing results, and chain-of-custody, thereby helping operators optimize quality control, inventory management, and overall compliance.

State regulators can also conveniently access this same information, which will be essential in creating a safe and secure marketplace for both patients and providers.

“We commend the state of Mississippi for being so forward thinking and proactive in implementing a reliable and effective regulatory framework that will ensure the long-term safety and security of patients and providers,” Jeff Wells, CEO of Metrc,said. “We at Metrc look forward to working alongside Mississippi regulators to build the State’s first cannabis track-and-trace system, which will create a strong and safety-focused foundation on which the medical cannabis program can continue to grow.”

Metrc now holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the United States, including Washington, D.C.

This contract extends Metrc’s presence in the South, where it holds contracts with Louisiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and now Mississippi.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash