Flora Growth Appoints Cannabis Regulatory Veteran Holly Bell As VP Of Regulatory Affairs

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC appointed regulatory veteran Holly Bell as vice president of regulatory affairs. Bell will play a critical role in Flora’s domestic and global expansion strategy and lead government relations in key international markets.

Most recently, Bell was the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ first director of cannabis. This agency allowed for the creation of manufacturing, cultivation and sales programs in the state. As the director of cannabis, Bell worked with leading regulators throughout the state to create the first commercial hemp program in Florida and develop an extensive educational series on the program. She also advised leading financial institutions on compliance to help them offer banking services to cannabis businesses.

At Flora, Bell will oversee the regulatory strategy supporting the advancement of Flora’s cultivation, distribution and pharmaceutical programs including the company’s regulatory submissions and interactions with government authorities worldwide. Bell will also work to develop and expand curriculum produced in partnership with EdEx that educates university students, companies and governments about the business of cannabis.

“I am excited to be working with Flora, supporting our work on the global stage, by advancing how the world views cannabis as a product and as a medicine,” stated Bell. “I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience launching Florida’s hemp program to help Flora improve access to some of the best wellness brands in the world. From our leadership and brand teams to our valued scientists and cultivators, every part of the Flora organization is dedicated to providing safe, legal and accessible cannabis products to consumers globally.”

Before joining the Flora team, Bell worked as a cannabis consultant across the US, helping build the infrastructure for industrial hemp programs. Bell holds a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University and is a tenured consultant with experience working in the entertainment, cannabis and banking spaces.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

Related News

Flora Growth's Vessel And JustCBD Make Moves In Canada And UK, Here Are The Details