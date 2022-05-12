Flora Growth's Vessel And JustCBD Make Moves In Canada And UK, Here Are The Details

Flora Growth Corp.’s FLGC Vessel and JustCBD brands revealed new developments.

Vessel

Vessel secured meaningful penetration in Canada via an approved listing on the Ontario Cannabis Store. Additionally, Vessel has launched its Canadian direct-to-consumer online store to service customers directly across the country.

The Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, doing business as the Ontario Cannabis Store, is a crown agency solely owned by the Province of Ontario and provides safe, responsible access to legal recreational cannabis and ancillary products for adults 19 and older. The partnership dramatically increases Vessel’s footprint in the Canadian cannabis marketplace as the OCS launches two novel Vessel products in the luxury battery and dry herb categories.

Initially launched by founder and CEO James Choe in 2018, Vessel has a people-first approach that hinges on building highly effective teams and encouraging a collaborative spirit to create memorable experiences for the consumer. In this way, Vessel bridges the gap between lifestyle and cannabis, ultimately raising the bar across the industry. Vessel will mark the first commercial entry for Flora Growth’s product portfolio into Canada.

Vessel’s product will be available direct-to-consumer at its online store and at select retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

JustCBD

JustCBD has opened a new office in London to service the United Kingdom and EU distribution of Flora’s branded portfolio products.

The London-based offices will serve as the regional headquarters for its sales force and management of its distribution centers in the UK and Netherlands. The expansion signals an assertive push to broaden the reach for JustCBD’s 79 products registered with UK Novel Foods and paves the way for meaningful distribution of Flora’s house of brands.

In addition, Flora bolsters its strategic positioning in the region by partnering with Hoshi to distribute the company’s broader product portfolio to 11 countries, including Germany, Portugal, the UK, Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Malta, and Macedonia.

“Establishing our roots in the UK and EU will not only afford us opportunities to increase our distribution and grow market share, but it will generate actionable market insights for our team to continue to innovate and deliver the most compelling experiences we can,” stated Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora. “The latest global expansion highlights our commitment to driving exponential growth and scale.”

