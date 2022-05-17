Joe Biden And First Lady In Buffalo With Families Of Mass Shooting Victims, Georgia's Gary Chambers' Remarks

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Buffalo to meet with survivors and families of the 10 people murdered in Saturday’s mass shooting.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is in Buffalo to "comfort the families of the 10 people whose lives were senselessly taken in this horrific shooting. And they will express gratitude for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other law enforcement members who took immediate action to try and protect and save lives."

Of the 13 people gunned down, 11 were Black and two were white. The shooting stunned the community on the warm May afternoon as people shopped at Tops supermarket in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

Biden is also calling on Congress to take to “keep weapons of war off our streets and keep guns out of the hands of criminals and people who have a serious mental illness that makes them a danger to themselves or others,” Jean-Pierre said.

New York’s so-called red-flag law, which took effect in 2019, allows judges to bar people believed to be dangerous from possessing firearms. The 18-year-old Buffalo shooter - a self-described white supremacist - was able to buy an assault-style weapon even after having undergone a mental health evaluation last year after making racist and threatening remarks at his high school.

Hate Crime

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America," Biden said in a statement. "Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

Gary Chambers, a US Senate candidate from Georgia who famously tweeted a political ad of himself smoking a joint in a message to destigmatize and legalize cannabis, agreed that the Buffalo massacre was a racist hate crime.

On this occasion, Chambers lit a confederate flag on fire instead of a joint.

“Today is just another reminder that we need to burn racism from the fabric of this nation. The killer in Buffalo is the latest example of how far we have to go,” Chambers said.

“The families of the victims of this crime deserve better from this nation. The sad part is gun violence in this country is too normal, & so is racism & bigotry. We have a whole new generation of white supremacists roaming this nation. We are in extremely troubling times.”

Photo by Chip Vincent on Unsplash