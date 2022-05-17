Method Man's TICAL Hits Michigan Shelves Via Partnership With Glorious Cannabis Co.

Method Man’s TICAL, or Taking into Consideration All Lives brand and its exclusive infused pre-roll strain ‘Sweet Island Skunk’ is coming to Michigan starting Tuesday, May 17.

TICAL partnered with Glorious Cannabis Co. out of Rochester Hills to launch cannabis products in the Great Lakes State.

Method Man, an American hip hop artist, record producer, actor and member of the hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, has referred to TICAL as a cannabis term since 1993, and it has since become a part of hip hop’s vernacular. TICAL also reflects an entire movement, lifestyle, and swagger emblematic of the man himself.

The TICAL team and Method Man are an inclusive brand that prioritize partnerships with female and minority-owned business enterprises. Their mission is to raise awareness of the historical racial and ethnic disparities in all aspects of the cannabis space from criminal justice to general business inequalities.

Glorious, known for its ICEWATER bubble hash infused pre-rolls, has the motto of “Cut Buds. Not Corners,” which aligns well with TICAL’s high standards.

“Partnering with TICAL and Method Man is about so much more than just working with a celebrity”, Pete Truby, Glorious Cannabis Co.’s vice president of marketing, said. “Method Man has been a true pioneer in the culture for over 20 years, and his passion for both top-tier quality and raising awareness about injustice is an inspiration. We’re excited about this partnership and are working hard to ensure our product lives up to the high standards of TICAL’s great brand.”

What’s Next?

Continuing its mission to support minority-owned dispensaries, TICAL will launch in five black-owned dispensaries with its initial product, Sweet Island Skunk, an ice water bubble-hash infused pre-roll. The five dispensaries are: Remedy, House of Zen, House of Mary Jane, West Coast Meds and Viola.

TICAL will also be launching in all eight House of Dank locations. TICAL is excited by H.O.D.’s commitment to support their communities.

Photo: Courtesy of TICAL