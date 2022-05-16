EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Holdings Expands Product Offerings, Launches First Line Of Solventless Cannabis Extracts

Jushi Holdings, Inc, JUSH JUSHF has launched its first line of solventless live rosin extracts by its award-winning brand The Lab, already well-known for delivering high-quality, precision vape products and concentrates.

The new top-shelf product line, produced purely from premium flower and extracted simply with ice and water, includes a 0.5g vape extract cartridge, which is available now and one-gram jarred concentrates are coming soon.

These products will be sold exclusively at Jushi’s BEYOND / HELLO locations in Pennsylvania under the name, The Lab Solventless Live RSN. In addition, throughout the summer, it is expected to launch at the Jushi locations in Massachusetts, Nevada and Virginia, pending regulatory approvals.

“Consumer demand for live rosin cartridges and concentrates is on the rise,” said Jim Cacioppo, Jushi's CEO, chairman and founder. “Forged solely by the forces of nature, The Lab™ Solventless Live Rosin line captures the essence of whole premium flower, sets a new standard for quality in this fast-growing cannabis category, and brings customers some of the purest cannabis products available on the market today.”

Cacioppo went on to say, “Solventless products represent the pinnacle of extraction, as they capture the fullest expression of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids unique to each cultivar in concentrated form. Initially a niche category confined to dabbable concentrates, the demand for solventless is on the rise and there is a growing presence of solventless vapes and edibles with solventless inputs in markets throughout the country. Using some of the most innovative proprietary extraction technologies, we look forward to continuing to introduce new cannabis products that raise the bar across all product categories.”

The Lab Solventless Live Rosin expands Jushi’s suite of other branded cannabis products, including The Bank, Sèchè and Tasteology.

How Is It Made? Glad You Asked

The solventless live rosin is formulated using premium flower, which is freshly frozen to preserve the plant’s best qualities. The BEYOND / HELLO are isolated and gradually extracted using a proprietary flash-freezing and ice-water gentle extraction process, specifically designed to capture the plant’s cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. This cannabinoid-rich mixture is then dried and pressed using heat and pressure to produce some of the purest, most sought-after forms of concentrate.

Photo courtesy of Jushi Holdings Rufus Paisley and Brayan Murillo.

Cannabis Extract Market Is Booming

As cannabis markets mature and more states come online, the demand for extracted products continues to accelerate. According to the cannabis market research firm BDSA, the cannabis extract market size was estimated at US$9.24B in 2021 and is projected to increase nearly fivefold, reaching US$42.89 billion by 2030.

Photo courtesy of Jushi Holdings