Jushi To Launch Various Cannabis Brands And Products In Massachusetts

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) is launching a series of branded cannabis products in Massachusetts, beginning with the debut of its flower brands, The Bank and Sèchè.

The company is also expected to launch its vaporizable cartridges & jarred concentrates line, The Lab, and its edibles line, Tasteology, in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval. Jushi’s brands will be available for purchase at its subsidiary, Jushi MA, Inc. d/b/a Nature’s Remedy of Massachusetts, in Tyngsborough and Millbury, Massachusett. The multi-state operator has plans to roll out to the more than 190 partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to roll out our complete line of industry-leading brands and products to the people of Massachusetts,” Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi stated. “Through our high-performing retail stores in Tyngsborough and Millbury and our newly expanded Lakeville grower-processor facility, we aspire to redefine the customer experience in Massachusetts’ rapidly maturing adult-use market. Furthermore, we will continue to evaluate further expansion opportunities at our Lakeville facility and look to acquire one additional adult-use dispensary, as we plan to make more of our brands and products available across the Commonwealth in the coming weeks and months.”

Brands And Products

Premium Flower: The Bank offers pre-packaged 3.5g glass jars of flower in three-tiered lines: Gold Standard, Cache and Vault, as well as infused and non-infused Blunts. It is available at Nature’s Remedy retail locations in Tyngsborough and Millbury, as well as at dispensaries across Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio, pending regulatory approval.

Fine & Kind Grind, Fine Flower and Single Pre-Rolls: Sèchè & Kind Grind is available at Nature's Remedy stores in Tyngsborough and Millbury as well as at dispensaries across Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio. The Company will also be rolling out Sèchè products to partner dispensaries across Massachusetts, pending regulatory approval. Products include: Kind Grind infused 14g jarred flower and 1g infused pre-rolls, Fine Grind (14g), Fine Flower (7g), 5 pre-rolled joint Multipack (0.5g), Singles (1g) and All Day (28g).

Vapes & Concentrates: The Lab 's award-winning, high-quality 0.3g all-in-one vape, 0.5g vape cart, cured jarred concentrates, live and solventless jarred concentrates in various varieties will be available to patients and consumers in the Bay State. Jushi's vapes and concentrates line will roll out to Nature's Remedy's locations and partner dispensaries in Massachusetts in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval and is currently available at dispensaries across Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio.

Edibles: Tasteology cannabis-infused edibles and chocolates are pending regulatory approval for the launch in Massachusetts. These edible products will be available in Blueberry Calm, Balanced Peach and Mango-Pineapple Boost varieties. The chocolate line will initially be available in milk, dark and strawberry blonde flavors. Currently, these products can be purchased at dispensaries across Nevada, Virginia, and Ohio.

Medicinal: Nira + Medicinals is expected to initially bring THC and CBD-rich medical tincture products to Massachusetts patients and consumers, pending regulatory approval. Nira +'s full suite of products, which includes tinctures, capsules, softgels and topicals, is expected to launch at Nature's Remedy retail locations and partner dispensaries in Massachusetts in the second quarter of 2022, pending regulatory approval and is currently available at dispensaries across Virginia.

Price Action

Jushi shares closed Friday market session 6.86% lower at $3.94 per share.