EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Holdings Opens 32nd Cannabis Dispensary Nationwide In Grover Beach, Expanding California Footprint

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is expanding its retail footprint in California with the opening of its 32nd retail location nationally and third dispensary in the Golden State.

Meet BEYOND / HELLO, Grover Beach, located between Ocean and Pismo Beach at 923 Huber Street, which is the fourth and final retail dispensary permitted in the city of Grover Beach.

BEYOND / HELLO Grover Beach will open its doors to consumers and medical marijuana patients on Friday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. The store also features options for online ordering through its website as well as nine point-of-sale systems, including two express checkouts and 27 on-site parking spots.

Cannabis Tourism Is Back

“With an annual tourist population of approximately 2.2 million and many of the surrounding municipalities prohibiting retail cannabis dispensaries from operating, Grover Beach presents a key market opportunity for Jushi," said Jim Cacioppo, Jushi CEO, chairman and founder. "We are excited to expand access to this thriving beach town and region and look forward to strategically expanding our footprint in California with the opening of an additional retail location in Culver City.”

Exceptional Location - All Welcome

The location provides Californians with an efficient, accessible and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. Jushi is known for having experienced well-trained staff on-site to help dispense products, answer questions and provide exceptional service. To that end, the new BEYOND / HELLO Grover Beach shop is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, as well as veterans and active military personnel with identification.

Jushi Launches Translation Services To Better Serve Diverse Communities

As part of Jushi’s forward-thinking modus operandi, the Company has begun offering translation and interpreting services for calls received through the Jushi Customer Care Team.

Callers can speak to Customer Care directly or access via the auto-attendants at each dispensary location to utilize the service, which is equipped to provide translations in over 200 languages to serve customers and MMJ patients in surrounding areas. It also helps Jushi better serve diverse communities and foster an inclusive atmosphere, while providing information about the Company’s national retail network and products.

The Grover Beach Shop Will Be Well Stocked

The Grover Beach shop will carry top cannabis brands and products, including flower, concentrates, vaporization products, tinctures, edibles, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved rigs, and batteries as well as merchandise and other devices.

Photos courtesy of Jushi Holdings