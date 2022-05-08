Sen. Chuck Schumer Attends New York City Cannabis Parade: "Legalize Cannabis From One End Of America To The Other"

The New York City Cannabis Parade and Rally, among the longest-running marijuana legalization events in the world, was back in full force this past weekend. Celebs, lawmakers, advocates and fun-loving stoners made the scene despite the steady rain.

For the second year in a row, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was on hand to talk up his plans to finalize a bill that would end federal cannabis prohibition.

Schumer told the rally that he’s working to garner bipartisan support for his comprehensive marijuana reform proposal, which he plans to introduce before the end of August, and “legalize cannabis from one end of America to the other.”

“I have invited every U.S. senator—every Democrat, every Republican—to come meet with us and tell us why they won’t support the bill or whether they will, and I’m making good progress. I’ve already met with six Republicans, so we can get 10 [and] we can get the 60 votes we need on the floor of the Senate to pass legislation that is so important,” Schumer said.

“This is mainstream. A majority of America believes we should legalize once and for all. And we are working to do that in the United States Senate. We are working hard to get that done.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), whose bill, the MORE Act to federally legalize marijuana passed the full chamber last month also attended the rally in Manhattan's Union Square Park.

Not Just Politics: A 51-Foot Inflatable Joint

In addition to New York’s cannabis-supporting politicians taking to the stage, another tradition delighted the rally’s stalwart if rain-soaked attendees: the 51-Foot Inflatable Joint was back.

“It wasn't easy carrying the huge joint balloon in the rain, but the participants managed to not bogart it,” noted CelebStoner.

The rapper Redman, a longtime supporter of the event, introduced New York City’s Public Advocate and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams who also spoke at the rally in 2018 and 2019, prior to the pandemic.

New York’s Office of Cannabis Management director Chris Alexander was on the stage as well.

Photo taken by author