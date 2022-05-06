iAnthus Names Robert Galvin Interim CEO & Board Member, Provides Business Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. IAN ITHUF announced the appointment of Robert Galvin as a replacement interim chief executive officer and member of the company's board directors.

Galvin previously served as a board member following the completion of the company's transaction in February 2019 with MPX Bioceutical Corporation, where he also served as a board member.

He has significant relevant experience, having held operational, financial, and administrative executive leadership roles at public and private companies before joining iAnthus.

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to welcome Bob Galvin to his expanded role and look forward to working closely with Bob as Interim CEO and Director of the Company," said independent directors Michael Muldowney and Diane Ellis.

The New York and Toronto-based company also provided details of Randy Maslow's separation agreement and an update with respect to its previously announced recapitalization transaction. Maslow served as interim CEO, president and director of iAnthus.

On April 1, 2022, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission approved the proposed change of ownership and control of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, S8 Management, LLC, contemplated by the recapitalization transaction. S8 currently controls four licensed entities in Maryland through management services agreements.

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash