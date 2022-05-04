QQQ
The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide To Celebrating Star Wars Day

by Cannabis and Tech Today, Benzinga Contributor
May 4, 2022 1:16 PM | 2 min read

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission.

May the Fourth be with you! 

That’s right, the special Star Wars holiday – not the Star Wars Holiday Special – (thankfully) is here once again. And with the recent addition of the Mandalorian canon, we have an excuse to celebrate Star Wars all month long; after all, “This is the May.” 

What better way to spend a twelfth of the year than sitting back, roasting a few bowls in Star Wars-themed glassware, and dissecting the many plot holes and physical impossibilities present in the latest films of the franchise. 

But remember to pace yourself; the Fourth may be with you, but a nasty hangover is the ultimate Revenge of the Fifth. Luckily, if you keep to the herb rather than indulging in some Corellian ale, you can largely avoid the effects associated with the Dark Side of the Force. 

In the wise words of Master Yoda: 

Here are some handpicked Star Wars-related cannabis memes, gear, and strains to kick off the season!

Products

Darth Maul Bowl Piece

If you didn’t think Darth Maul could be more menacing… Meet the Maul bowl piece and downstem. 

Image credit: glasspipes.org

“Aren’t you a little short to be a stormtrooper?” Minions of the Dark Side on their way to fill up Maul’s head. Image credit: Purkif.com

Storz & Bickel Mighty+

Photo courtesy of Storz & Bickel

The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ is an excellent dry herb vaporizer option featured in Cannabis & Tech Today’s Most Innovative Products for 4/20. Of course, it’s also the perfect purchase for May the Fourth. I call mine Darth Vapor…

R2D2 Mini Bong

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 1UtYVb2HIq8EvH_D_OOR6QV2PsdYYuVc_QWhIZjBc_U-aZtnPUJCyoOSTb5uro7dQxARmjszHgubTBUYcTltfiBwtgp0dhLK8uJF0h-s3ieuMTbisVCXX-0arpD00uUVOZd2GMpRxL_jyLntSA

Image credit: merryjane.com

Just what every household needs: A see-through R2D2 to smoke your weed through. 

Wookie Pipe

Image credit: Leafly.com

This wookie pipe shows us what a Chewie-Jabba hybrid would look like.

Strains

Apparently, there are plenty of growers who are Star Wars fans, as the number of strains that reference the franchise continues to grow faster than Disney’s expanded universe. Here are a few of the best strains guaranteed to transport you to a galaxy far, far away:

1. Death Star 

Not complete without accompanying grinder:

Image credit: herb.co

Image credit: grindersforweed.com

2. Skywalker OG

Image credit: herb.co

3. Darth Vader OG

Image credit: merryjane.com

