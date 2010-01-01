Did You Know You Can Use Cannabis Stalks, Stems And Leaves To Do All Kinds Of Things, From Hash To Rope?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. You lovingly raised your cannabis crop from seed to flower; you harvested those beautifully frosted buds, trimmed, washed, and dried them; and now, you can enjoy the fruits of your labor with a truly excellent toke.