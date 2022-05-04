Lowell Farms To Debut All-New Collaboration During Hall Of Flowers, Hash Wrap Available In California

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWLF LOWL will showcase its new line of Lowell Farms-branded Zippo windproof lighters during this year’s Hall of Flowers trade show event being held on May 4 and 5.

Lowell Farms collaborated with Zippo Manufacturing Co. to create a line of bespoke windproof lighter designs especially for Lowell Farms’ customers. These new designs pair especially well with Zippo’s new lighter insert accessory, the Yellow Flame Butane Lighter Insert, which fits into most Zippo windproof lighter cases and provides a soft-flame, cleaner-burning experience. Lowell Farms is proud to offer a robust range of Zippo lighters, accessories, and fuel, and will feature Zippo products prominently in this year’s event space as part of this new collaboration.

Cannabis enthusiasts will also be invited to experience the Lowell Farms lifestyle at The High on Life event following the trade show on May 4 at the outdoor “Lowell Lounge” terrace overlooking The Saguaro Palm Springs courtyard. The lounge will feature a flower bar stocked with Lowell’s premier products, complimentary Zippo windproof lighters, exclusive giveaways, as well as a photo booth and seating area for conversation and consumption.

“We look forward to every opportunity to connect with our industry peers, but the products and collaborations we’re featuring around this year’s Hall of Flowers will be something truly special,” stated Lowell Farms chairman of the board George Allen.

Hall of Flowers is the premier, industry-only B2B trade show, facilitating commerce between a growing network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers. On the show floor, Lowell Farms and other participating brands are able to showcase products across multiple categories, including flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, accessories, and technology.

Lowell Farms previously made a splash at the 2021 Hall of Flowers event in Santa Rosa, where it debuted a limited edition, all-natural Hash Wrap pre-roll smoke product. Lowell Farms recently announced it would become a permanent fixture in the company’s portfolio. The Hash Wrap pre-roll is now available at licensed retailers throughout California.

Lowell Farms’ return to Hall of Flowers comes on the heels of the company’s groundbreaking relationship with Zippo. The two recently expanded the presence and product selection of both brands in California’s licensed cannabis dispensaries; with Lowell Farms serving as the preferred distributor of Zippo products at California dispensaries.

Photo: Courtesy of Lowell Farms Inc.

