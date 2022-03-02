Lowell Farms: Q4 Revenue Increases 21% Sequentially To $15.1M

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL) OTCQX: LOWLF), a California innovator in cannabis cultivation and maker of the legendary Lowell Smokes, announced its unaudited revenue and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“We’re proud of our standing as California’s leading seller of packaged flower and full-flower prerolls, despite significant headwinds from market flower pricing,” said Mark Ainsworth, co-founder and CEO of Lowell Farms.

“It’s been a long journey for us to reach this point, and we still have many more goals to reach, but this is a milestone that all of us can celebrate together.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights: