Lowell Herb Launches Hash-Wrapped Smoke And BIGS Flower Line

Lowell Herb Co., one of the cannabis brands in Lowell Farms Inc. LOWL LOWLF portfolio, is expanding its product lineup with the debut of its BIGS flower line and the all-new Hash-Wrapped Smoke.

BIGS encompasses premium flower offerings at 7g, 14g and 28g, an expansion for the brand in the flower category. Each bag of BIGS contains Lowell’s finest artisan flower, grown sustainably at the company’s mixed-light greenhouse in Monterey County, California.

Simultaneously, Lowell is expanding into the infused pre-roll category with the Hash-Wrapped Smoke, a classic Lowell pre-roll that’s been wrapped in premium pressed bubble hash.

Both products hit retailer shelves on the heels of Lowell Farms’ most recent earnings report, in which the company took the lead as California’s largest seller of packaged flower. Data is based on reported retail sales from analytics company Headset, with the No. 1 ranking driven by sales of Lowell Herb and House Weed, Lowell Farms premier flower brands.

“With every product innovation, we not only show that we’re listening to our consumers, but we’re challenging ourselves to grow as a company, and that’s something we welcome and embrace,” stated Lowell Farms Inc. chairman of the board, George Allen. “These products that we’re introducing are the result of our team’s unending commitment to high quality cannabis, and we look forward to seeing them on store shelves.”

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

