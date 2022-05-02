Khiron Reports Revenue Growth Of 59.6% In 2021, Gross Profit Improves 230% YoY

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN A released its financial results for the year ended and quarter ended December 31, 2021.
2021 Financial Highlights:
-
Net loss of CA$33.13 million ($25.67 million) compared to net loss of CA$24,04 million in 2020, an unfavorable increase of 37.81%.
-
Revenue of CA$12.8 million compared to CA$8.02 million in 2020
-
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of CA$17.38 million compared to a loss of CA$18.76 million in 2020.
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments was CA$4.91 million compared to CA$1.48 million in 2020, a favorable increase of 231.75%.
Q4 2021 Financial Highlights:
-
Net loss of CA$19.5 million compared to net loss of CA$2.37 million in Q4 2020, an unfavorable increase of 722.78%.
-
Revenue of CA$3.63 million compared to CA$2.52 million in Q4 2020
-
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of CA$5.65 million compared to a loss of CA$4.34 million in Q4 2020.
-
Gross profit before fair value adjustments was CA$1.08 million compared to CA$402,000 in Q4 2020.
