Khiron Reports Revenue Growth Of 59.6% In 2021, Gross Profit Improves 230% YoY

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN A released its financial results for the year ended and quarter ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights:

Net loss of CA$33.13 million ($25.67 million) compared to net loss of CA$24,04 million in 2020, an unfavorable increase of 37.81%.

Revenue of CA$12.8 million compared to CA$8.02 million in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of CA$17.38 million compared to a loss of CA$18.76 million in 2020.