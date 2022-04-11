Khiron Opens New Zerenia Clinic And Medical Cannabis Pharmacy In Colombia

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRNA is opening a new Zerenia clinic location and a new retail pharmacy in Colombia.

The clinic is located in the city of Bogota, with a maximum annual capacity of 40,000 consults per year.

In addition, the company has opened its first retail pharmacy location within El Ensueño shopping mall. This pharmacy will allow the company to sell medical cannabis products to patients outside its own Zerenia network and dispense high and low THC medical cannabis to insurance companies in the country.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director stated, "Khiron has become a clear leader in the Colombian medical cannabis market because of its unique go-to-market strategy, anchored in our Zerenia clinic model. This new expansion within Bogota capitalizes on the Colombian government's decision on mandatory insurance coverage, and we aim to get closer to our patients and insurers, to improve quality of life. With our new retail pharmacy, we aim to be able to offer more access to patients outside our clinic network and to provide a dispensing alternative to insurers, thereby increasing our market leadership within Colombia. As we continue to grow, our leadership is expanding to Latin America and Europe, thanks to our ability to generate evidence, offer high quality products, and create an excellent patient-focused healthcare service that improves quality of life".

