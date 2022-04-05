How Efficient Is Medicinal Cannabis As Treatment For Chronic Pain? Khiron's Clinical Study Reveals

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. KHRNF KHRN (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) has published in the international peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pain Research the results of its first clinical study on the use of medical cannabis prescribed to Colombian patients in treating chronic pain. This is the first published clinical evidence on the effectiveness and safety of Khiron's THC and CBD oil-based cannabis formulations, the two most prescribed products at Khiron's Zerenia Clinics in Colombia.

This is reassuring data for prescribing physicians and health insurance providers on the efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness of the Khiron's products to treat chronic pain.

The study, a joint effort by medical researchers from Khiron Life Sciences and doctors from Zerenia Clinics in Colombia and Europe, captures patient-reported outcome measures and adverse effects in a large cohort of 2112 adult patients diagnosed with chronic pain of diverse etiology. Between May and September 2021, patients received adjuvant treatment with Khiron's oral oil-based cannabis formulations at the Latin American Institute of Neurology and Nervous System in Bogotá, Colombia.

"This study, based on Khiron's medical products, is critical to reassure physicians and health insurance providers of the efficacy of medicinal cannabis to treat chronic pain. The global impact and economic burden of chronic pain in our society, mounting medical evidence will increase access to cannabinoid-based medicines worldwide." stated Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director. "The recent vote in the US House of Representatives promoting medical research on cannabis clearly shows the pressing need to develop effective and safe cannabis-based medication for suffering patients worldwide. With this and upcoming studies, Khiron will continue to stand above in the field of medical research and to expand the access for patients in those jurisdictions in which we are present".

Key Findings

9 out of 10 patients reported some degree of improvement of their chronic pain.

7 out of 10 reported an improvement larger than 50% after 4 weeks of treatment.

7 out of 10 patients did not experience any adverse effects related to the treatment. Reported adverse side effects were mild and transient, fading after 12 weeks.

