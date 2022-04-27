EXCLUSIVE: Forbes Tate Partners Hires Cannabis Industry Expert Shanita Penny To Public Affairs Practice

Bipartisan, full-service government and public affairs advocacy firm, Forbes Tate Partners has hired Shanita Penny as senior vice president of its public affairs and cannabis practices.

Penny, who has extensive experience as a cannabis professional, small business advocate and entrepreneur, played a crucial role in helping reform cannabis laws and advance equitable policies.

“This is a dynamic marketplace, both in terms of the evolving industry and the policy framework impacting the industry at the federal, state and local levels, and there’s no team in DC who better understands the interplay between the two.” Shanita Penny told Benzinga exclusively.

She will continue as a senior advisor to the Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation (CPEAR), which represents issue experts and a vast group of stakeholders from regulated industries committed to establishing a responsible and equitable federal regulatory framework for cannabis in the U.S.

“I can’t think of a better time to welcome a supply chain expert and small business advocate like Shanita Penny to the Forbes Tate team,” said founding partner Jeff Forbes. “Her vast knowledge on emerging markets, consumer safety, and competition policy is a boon to our clients as they navigate today’s rapidly changing economic environment. I’m also looking forward to the work she will continue to do on reforming cannabis at the federal level and advancing FTP as a thoughtful leader in this space.”

Penny said she was equally enthusiastic to be part of the Forbes Tate team.

“I’m excited to be joining Forbes Tate’s accomplished team during an explosion of support for cannabis reform at both the state and federal level," Penny said. "As conversations about federal cannabis regulation progress, I’m eager to provide our clients the counsel necessary to successfully navigate this dynamic landscape. I also look forward to broadening the firm’s reach and shaping responsible policies for businesses and consumers alike.”

Before joining FTP, Penny served as president of the Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) where she advocated for social equity policies in the industry, such as increasing diversity, expanding equal access and promoting economic empowerment in communities most impacted by the war on drugs. She has tirelessly lobbied on Capitol Hill with the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) to help reform federal cannabis laws.

Penny founded Budding Solutions, a boutique cannabis consultancy to help clients establish and scale compliant, successful cannabis businesses.

She also co-founded DocHouse, a craft cannabis cultivator and manufacturer acquired by Ayr Wellness AYRWF.

Penny currently serves on the board of directors for the Alliance for Sensible Markets and on the advisory board of Regennabis and Shoki Beverages.

Photo: Courtesy of Forbes Tate Partners