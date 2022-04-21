Ayr Wellness Launches Kynd Premium Flower In Florida In Liberty Health Sciences Cannabis Dispensaries

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR has expanded its extensive product portfolio available at Liberty Health Sciences LHSIF dispensaries statewide in Florida with the addition of its premium flower brand, Kynd.

The initial launch includes six strain offerings, namely “Blueberry Headband,” “Extraterrestrial Bananas,” “True OG,” “Purple Trainwreck,” “Polyjuice #4,” and “Lemon Haze.”

“This launch marks our latest effort to bring our national power brands to each of our markets,” stated Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr. “This is a major step in expanding our high-quality flower offerings in Florida, following our launches of Entourage, Origyn Extracts, Secret Orchard, and Sun Gems over the past nine months. We remain committed to increasing the variety of high-quality products available to our patients across our 45-store footprint.”

Kynd is also sold in Nevada and Arizona, in Ayr-owned and 3rd party retail locations. The company plans to introduce Kynd in additional key markets throughout 2022.

The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth, with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 707,933 registered patients as of April 15, 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

