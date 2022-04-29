Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MedMen's New CEO, TerrAscend, FoliuMed, Charlotte's Web & Proof Announce Appointments

MedMen Names New CEO

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN MMNFF has appointed a new CEO, Edward Record, who has been serving on the company's board since 2021.

Record succeeds interim CEO Michael Serruya who will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Record brings deep retail and restructuring experience, having overseen financial and operational performance for several large national retailers such as serving as the CFO for Hudson's Bay Company HBAYF, whose U.S. holdings include Saks Fifth Avenue. Prior to joining HBC, Record oversaw the financial department for J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP. Before that, Record held leadership positions at Stage Stores Inc. SSI, Kohl's and Belk.

"Ed has the operational discipline and restructuring expertise that MedMen requires at this time, as well as a deep understanding of MedMen's business model and strategy, inclusive of critical repositioning of the balance sheet and real estate portfolio," said Serruya.

TerrAscend Promotes Gage's Jodie Lampert To SVP Of HR

TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF has promoted Jodie Lampert to senior vice president of human resources.

Lampert previously served as president of human resources at Gage Growth Corp. which TerraAscend recently acquired in a $545 million deal.

In her new position, Lampert will facilitate the integration of talent across the combined organization as well as oversee leadership development.

She spent over 20 years leading H.R. teams in the automotive industry at companies including Harman International Industries Inc. HAR, Continental Automotive, and the Lear Corporation LEA.

"Jodie's ability to identify and foster talent is a tremendous asset as we scale our organization," said Ziad Ghanem, president and COO of TerrAscend. "As we work to complete the integration of our largest acquisition to date, Jodie's comprehensive understanding of Gage's internal operations has allowed us to maintain a cohesive corporate culture."

Former Clinton Advisor Joins Advisory Board Of FoliuMed Cannabis Co.

German-based medical cannabis company FoliuMed has tapped Howard M. Glicken to serve on its advisory board.

Glicken served as a private sector advisor to the Clinton Administration on Latin American affairs and was the president's private sector delegate to the Inaugurations of Presidents of Argentina, Uruguay, Peru and Ecuador.

He testified before the U.S. Congress on the Free Trade Area of the Americas and is a member of the U.S./Brazil Business Development Council.

"We are honored to be able to count on Howard's advice and mentorship, including his views on the upcoming German adult-use regulations," said Oliver Zugel, founder of FoliuMed. "His over 40 years of experience in business and politics and background as a successful entrepreneur make him a valued member of our Advisory Board."

Charlotte's Web Shakes Up Management Team

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. CWEB CWBHF recently announced management changes in finance and operations.

The company's board of directors has appointed Lindsey Jensen as CFO replacing Wes Booysen, who is departing Charlotte's Web to pursue other opportunities.

Jensen was most recently vice president of finance sales and operations. She joined Charlotte's Web in 2019 and has more than a decade of executive financial leadership experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry at companies including Whitewave Foods Co WWAV and Patagonia, Inc.

Jared Stanley, the company's co-founder and chief cultivation and innovation officer, has been appointed chief operating officer. Ray Kunkel, vice president of the supply chain, will report to Stanley.

Kunkel joined the company in 2019 and has years of experience in the supply chain, including over twenty years with Procter & Gamble Co P and six years at Perrigo PRGO.

"I look forward to the incredible future we have ahead at Charlotte's Web 2.0. I couldn't be happier that Jared will serve as our Chief Operating Officer and continue to provide inspiration to our 200+ employees," Jacques Tortoroli, the company's CEO said. "I am equally excited to have Lindsey leading finance. She has a keen understanding of our business and our economics that can be leveraged across the company in her new role."

California Cannabis Co. Proof Names New CEO

Proof, a top California cannabis wellness company, announced that co-founder Julie Mercer-Ingram had accepted the role of CEO.

Mercer-Ingram served as general counsel and creative director. With a deep commitment to cannabis wellness, she is on a mission to make cannabis more inclusive and affordable, the company said.

Mercer-Ingram has vast experience in cannabis as an industry advocate, policy expert, legal strategist and creative director. She conceived of and launched Super Wow, Proof's recreational brand, and is responsible for Proof and Super Wow's signature branding.

"Proof makes high-quality products at affordable prices," Mercer-Ingram said.

As CEO, Mercer-Ingram's goal is to make cannabis more inclusive and accessible. Her first change as CEO is to respond to tough economic times by reducing prices across Proof's menu.

"By lowering our prices, Proof is standing by its customers and helping people feel better through cannabis," Mercer-Ingram explained.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash