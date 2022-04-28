EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's Javier Hasse Named To 'High Times 100 Of 2021' List Of Market Movers & Culture Creators

The High Times 100, which celebrates the most influential individuals in the U.S. cannabis industry, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oldest cannabis-focused magazine in the world, High Times annually chooses from among an exponentially growing list of top market movers and culture creators in the cannabis space.

High Times noted that “we’re back this year with a vastly different landscape,” as there are more public companies than ever in 2022.

In addition to an increase of public as well as numerous private companies, these past two years have also seen the concept of social equity take shape in the cannabis industry as well as in our collective consciousness. This has naturally brought women, people of color, LGBTQ, scientists, the formerly incarcerated and many other essential movers to the forefront of this growing industry.

The High Times 100 list honors those who fall into these important groups as well as other notable individuals in the cannabis space.

Booming Market

With an estimated 2022 market value of $25 billion, the art of cannabis financial writing has also become an essential job and High Times has recognized one of the best journalists in that space: Javier Hasse.

As managing director of Benzinga Cannabis, Hasse's portfolio includes nearly 5,000 articles published on other outlets such Forbes, CNN, CNBC, Entrepreneur Magazine, Leafly, Yahoo! News, Nasdaq and more.

“From a public school in Argentina to the High Times 100, it seems so surreal. The teams at Benzinga Cannabis and El Planteo make this possible," Hasse told this Benzinga colleague.

"For those looking to make it in the cannabis space I say: 'surround yourself with great people, and show appreciation every time you can. With great work, success will follow.'”

Hasse expressed that appreciation to High Times: “Thanks to High Times for the opportunity to showcase these minority-led editorial teams on a stage as global as theirs. Only love for our colleagues and their spirit of camaraderie. A rising tide truly lifts all boats.”

Photo courtesy of Javier Hasse