Cannabis Regulatory Update: California Growers Sell Pot Products At Farmers Markets, Legalization Efforts In MO, OH, KS & SD

California To Let Cannabis Growers Sell Products At Farmer Markets, Raises Issue Of Workplace Protections For Cannabis Users

A proposed bill will allow cannabis growers in California to sell their cannabis products at licensed events, such as farmer markets.

Assembly Bill 269, sponsored by Assm. Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) was approved by the Assembly Business and Professions Committee on Tuesday.

"The focus of AB 2691 is to help legal cannabis farmers who grow less than 1 acre of cannabis get consumer recognition for their unique products, much as has been done for craft beer, artisanal wine, and other family farm agricultural products," Wood told KCRA 3.

"Giving these smaller farmers opportunities at locally approved events to expose the public to their products increases consumer choice and offers farmers a better chance to reach retail shelves which is their ultimate goal. This is not about circumventing retailers, but growing the industry overall."

The Golden State is also tackling the issue of providing workplace protections for cannabis users.

Under the legislation that was scheduled to get a hearing on April 20, employers would be prohibited from discriminating against workers and job applicants for off-duty cannabis use, according to Bloomberg Law.

"As the laws are being developed now for other states, particularly New England states, you're actually seeing a more progressive situation where they're writing more protective provisions" than in California or Colorado, said John E. Thomas, a McGuireWoods associate in Tysons, Va., who represents employers.

Missouri Gears Up Cannabis Legalization Efforts

The end of the legislative session in Missouri is just weeks away, but the state's lawmakers are not showing signs of slowing down.

Only a week after a GOP-led bill to legalize marijuana - Rep. Ron Hicks' Cannabis Freedom Act - advanced to the floor after clearing a Legislative Oversight Committee committee, members of another House committee on Wednesday green-lighted a bill that would level the playing field for medical marijuana businesses when it comes to taxes.

SB 807 seeks to put medical marijuana on even footing with other industries, Columbia Missourian writes.

"The purpose of the bill is to essentially decouple from the federal regulations and allow expenses that would normally be deductible for any other business," David Smith, treasurer of Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association said.

A total of 308 businesses in Missouri were licensed to test, cultivate, manufacture, dispense or transport medical marijuana as of January 7.

"It's hard enough to run a small business these days, especially during the pandemic getting this off the ground, but having to pay more taxes than any other small business in your community certainly is detrimental, we think, to economic growth," Jack Cardetti, spokesperson for MOCann Trade Association, said.

Ohio Lawmakers Seek To Streamline Medical Marijuana License Process

A GOP-led bill in Ohio, that would streamline the process for businesses competing for a medical marijuana license and allow physicians to prescribe the medical cannabis to help a patient, has got its fourth hearing on Wednesday.

The House Government Oversight Committee held the hearing on Senate Bill 261, reported Fox 8.

"It makes it more patient-centered, and as a physician, I've always been for making it patient-centered, that they can get it for the right conditions and the right way for a good price," said Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), who introduced the bill.

Currently, the medical marijuana program in Buckey State is under the supervision of the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Huffman's bill seeks to shift most of the authority to the Department of Commerce.

"It all moves over to the commerce department to provide one uniform place for businesses to get their answers and develop their business," Huffman said, adding that license applicants are often bounced back and forth between the two regulatory bodies.

In the meantime, a bill to legalize marijuana in Ohio that is virtually identical to a citizen initiative from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (CTRMLA) was filed last week. Reps. Casey Weinstein (D) and Terrence Upchurch (D), who sponsored the legislation, announced a plan for the unofficial cannabis holiday on 4/20.

Kansas Lawmakers To Give Green Light On Jointly Negotiated Cannabis Legalization Bill

Kansas lawmakers have met on Wednesday to kick off discussions on advancing medical marijuana legalization in the state, reported Marijuana Moment.

Members of both chambers gathered on the heels of the appointments of key lawmakers to a conference committee with a mission to work out details of the reform. The six-member panel heard all about the differences between the measure approved by the house last year and a bill filed this year in the Senate.

Advocates are hoping that these gatherings would result in sending a final bill to the governor's desk, sooner rather than later.

While lawmakers are scheduled to convene again on Thursday to pick up where they left off the day before, it seems that a deal on the reform proposal is within reach.

To streamline the process, the lawmakers plan to include a language agreed upon into an unrelated legislative vehicle that has already cleared both chambers.

Fewer Than 450 South Dakotans Certified In Medical Cannabis Program, More Signatures Needed For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative

Voters in South Dakota approved legalization during the 2020 elections. Some 19 months later, less than 500 patients have been certified by the state health department for a medical cannabis identification card, reported by the Argus Leader newspaper of Sioux Falls.

"Despite being available since November, only a few South Dakota residents have been able to obtain a state-issued medical cannabis card due to the limited number of doctors authorized to certify patients in the state," said Molefi Branson, the founder of MyMarijuanaCards.com, a Michigan-based business that helps individuals seeking state certification for medical cannabis use with physicians.

The newspaper wrote that the Department of Health had issued just 419 medical marijuana cards to patients as of Tuesday.

Branson's company launched the state's first-ever, three-day mass patient screening event – dubbed "Marijuana Spring Fling" - on Tuesday in downtown Sioux Falls.

Meanwhile, cannabis activists seem to be falling behind on signature gathering for a ballot initiative to legalize marijuana in the state.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws (SDBML) recently pledged supporters to work harder to secure the remaining signature as the deadline approaches.

Activists must submit at least 16,961 legitimate signatures from registered voters until May 3 to qualify for the ballot.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash