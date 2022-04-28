Green Thumb Industries Announces Second Round Of Good Green Grant Recipients

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF GTII announced the second group of nonprofit organizations to receive funding as part of its Good Green Grant Program.

“We are proud to partner with five more nonprofit organizations on their mission to create meaningful change in local communities and correct the social and economic injustices created by cannabis prohibition,” stated Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler.

“The Good Green movement is committed to re-directing resources to organizations expanding access and opportunities for communities and individuals impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Bit by bit, we can deliver lasting, positive change in the communities that we serve.”

Sales from Good Green products fund grants awarded to nonprofit organizations that give back to communities disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.

The five organizations will receive unrestricted grants of $60,000 that will advance each organization’s mission and objectives. Good Green’s second round of beneficiaries include:

Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change - a Chicago-based organization linking communities to programs and resources to change the dynamic of trauma within communities by reducing recidivism.

Growing Home: Growing Home uses their organic urban farm in Englewood to provide paid workforce development and agricultural training for formerly incarcerated individuals and other community members in Chicago facing barriers to employment. The organization also helps trainees access legal, medical, childcare and housing services to facilitate the re-entry process, alongside providing organic healthy food at affordable prices in their community.

Greyston Foundation: Based in Yonkers, New York, Greyston aims to unlock the power of human potential through inclusive employment opportunities. In the past three years, the Greyston Employment Opportunity Center has provided training and education programs, youth services, and transitional employment services to over 5,000 individuals who have faced barriers to meaningful employment.

i.c.stars: Over the past 23 years, i.c.stars has provided coding, business and leadership training to help promising adults in Chicago and Milwaukee secure high-growth jobs in the technology industry. The four-month program trains talented, under-resourced young adults including those who are formerly incarcerated or who have been affected by the War on Drugs, and has a 90 percent job placement rate.

TakeRoot Justice: TakeRoot Justice provides legal research and policy support to grassroots and community-based groups in New York City working to dismantle racial, economic and social oppression. The organization formed HAPPEN, a dedicated social justice program in 2016, to increase police accountability, combat discriminatory policing and support community-led campaigns for safety.

Good Green is committed to bringing responsible consumers and change-making organizations together to create real, lasting progress against the War on Drugs.

The Good Green Grant Program’s third round of applications will open to local 501(c)3 organizations on June 1, 2022 through August 19.

Photo: Courtesy of Green Thumb Industries Inc.

