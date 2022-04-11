Green Thumb To Open RISE Mankato, Its 77th Cannabis Dispensary; Where Will First Day Sales Profits Go?

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF GTII will open RISE Mankato on April 14. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota.

“We are excited to expand our retail footprint to six locations in Minnesota and our first in the southern region of the state,” stated Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler. “Along with this opening, we are extending our First Day Profits program to another state, allowing us to make an impact in the community with each new store. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Habitat Minnesota, who is doing the important work of bringing about systemic change, so all people have a safe, stable and affordable home.”

Habitat Minnesota brings people together to build homes, community and hope. The statewide support organization provides resources to 25 Minnesota affiliates to advance their work to create and preserve affordable home-ownership. Habitat Minnesota offers a range of programs, including resource development, advocacy, training, and networking.

In addition to RISE Mankato, the company has five other retail locations throughout the state, including: Eagan, Hibbing, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Willmar. Formerly known as LeafLine, each store was re-branded to RISE earlier this month. Profits from the first day of sales as newly branded RISE stores will also be donated to Habitat Minnesota. To celebrate the re-brand and welcome patients to the RISE experience, RISE will host a patient appreciation event on April 20, 2022, at each of its Minnesota retail locations. Representatives from the company will be available to answer questions about Minnesota’s medical cannabis program, as well as assist with registering new patients. Discounts, giveaways and educational material will also be available for patients.

RISE Mankato is located at 1400 Madison Avenue East in Mankato. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

