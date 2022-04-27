Clever Leaves Affiliate Now Fully Licensed To Distribute Medical Cannabis In Germany

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. CLVR CLVRW and its affiliate in Germany, Clever Leaves Germany GmbH, have received all of the required regulatory licenses, permits and certifications from German authorities enabling them to distribute medical cannabis to wholesalers and around 20,000 German pharmacies. The company’s licenses, permits and certifications in Germany include:

Wholesale distribution license granted according to §52a under the German Medicinal Products Act

Certificate of Good Distribution Practice

Permit for the trade-in narcotic drugs as per §3 of the German Narcotic Drugs Act

“Germany is one of the most important international markets for Clever Leaves. We have been developing our regulatory foundation and are confident that the suite of licenses, permits, and certifications obtained will support our platform to continue penetrating such an important market,” stated Andres Fajardo, Clever Leaves' CEO. “Our local team’s expertise and experience in the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis industries will enable Clever Leaves Germany to act as a reliable partner that meets the high-quality standards and regulations of the German market and of our clients.”

Photo: Courtesy of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

