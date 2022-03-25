Why Clever Leaves Stock Is Trading Higher And What Investors Need To Know

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLVR) is trading higher Friday following reports indicating the U.S. House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prepare a federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Last year, in an exclusive interview on Benzinga's "SPACs Attack," Clever Leaves CEO Kyle Detwiler told Benzinga the company would enter the U.S. cannabis market upon federal legalization.

See the full interview here:

Clever Leaves is a producer of pharmaceutical and consumer cannabis brands. The company operates or has investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States.

CLVR 52-Week Range: $0.90 – $12.75

The stock was up 25.9% at $1.99 at time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

