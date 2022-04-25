Exclusive: Isiah Thomas, NBA Star And President Of One World Products, To Visit Colombia This Week

One World Products, Inc. OWPC, the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, announced Monday that its Chairman and CEO, Isiah Thomas, will visit Cali and Bogotá in Colombia between April 26 and 28, 2022.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Colombia to meet with our partners, landowners, customers, government officials and other companies on our first trip without stringent COVID-19 travel restrictions,” said Mr. Thomas. “After recently signing our partnership agreement with the National Association of Mayors of Municipalities with the Afro-Colombian population, AMUNAFRO, I’m excited for this opportunity to meet the mayors in-person to reaffirm our long-term core commitment to ESG standards, to further expand our ability to perform in the marketplace and to build a strong foundation with an organization which is so rich in culture and heritage.”

Mr. Thomas explained that the partnership is committed to strengthening the economic viability of Afro-Colombian communities "by utilizing One World Products’ existing partnerships and experience as a leader in the cannabis and hemp industry. The goal of both OWP and AMUNAFRO is to serve the Afro-Colombian community through the formation of a business consortium of Afro- Colombian small and emerging business entities with an interest in the cultivation of industrial hemp," he said.

Thomas added that the partnership will also serve as "a vehicle for creating a database of public and private organizations in Colombia to create a clearinghouse for synergy and growth. Together, OWP and AMUNAFRO will expand technical and economic cooperation in the areas of trade, education, sports, tourism, and income generation for the benefit of the population. We are currently in the process of creating a task force to identify areas of sustainable growth and maintain the alliance while also meeting with federal government officers, embassies, and African-descendant mayors to identify and further common goals. The task force will also seek input from sector representatives, trade stakeholders, and high-ranking officials. This week’s trip to Colombia enhances this vital process going forward. We are excited about the future of OWP as we continue to be a pioneer in the burgeoning industrial global hemp and cannabis space.”