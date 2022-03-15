Psyched: Albert Labs Goes Public, Ex-Moderna Executive Joins MAPS, Novamind and Usona Join For Phase 2 Psilocybin Trial

A new company has entered the public psychedelic markets, with an alternative drug-to-market approach. Using Real World Evidence trials, Albert Labs is expecting to legally provide psilocybin to patients in the UK much earlier than companies working with to get FDA approval.

A former Moderna executive has taken a leadership position in MAPS, the largest nonprofit in the psychedelics space.

In Oklahoma, a psilocybin decriminalization bill is headed to the state senate after getting approval from the state's lower chamber.

Albert Labs, a British-Columbia-based biotech company, announced Thursday that it closed its private placement and that its shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Albert Labs will trade under the ticker symbol "ABRT."

Michael Mullette, a former Moderna MNRA vice president is taking a senior leadership position in the MAPS Public Benefit Corporation, a biotech company in the psychedelics sector.

A bill to decriminalize low-level possession of psilocybin and promote research into the therapeutic potential of the psychedelic is heading to the Oklahoma Senate after House members gave it the green light.

The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is a collective of the leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders sharing insights into industry developments, sector trends and breaking news.

Entheogens remove us from our day-to-day experience of life and, in some cases, remove us from time and space, imparting a sense of the infinite.

In the midst of a psychedelic renaissance, it's crucial to recognize that the use of psychedelics is not a new phenomenon. But what has changed in recent years is a concerted effort to increase our scientific understanding of their applications in natural medicine and therapeutic healing—and everyone who's interested can play a part.

Novamind Inc. (OTC:NVMDF) (Canadian: NM) will conduct a phase II clinical trial investigating psilocybin for major depressive disorder sponsored by the Usona Institute. The company completed its first patient randomization at its Draper, Utah research site.

The company also granted an aggregate of 325,000 restricted share units effective March 11, 2022, to certain executives and employees of the company.

Harry Styles, the popular British singer-songwriter who rose to fame with the boy band One Direction, has launched a mind-blowing line of psychedelic clothing under the brand, Pleasing.

Washington State lawmakers kicked off 2022 with the introduction of a bill that would create a state-licensed program to provide medical treatment with psilocybin, the main active component of psychedelic mushrooms.

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (OTC:NMDBF) provided a summary of business highlights on the company's activities and progress across its pharmaceutical and medical services divisions.

PSYC Corporation (OTC:PSYC) a psychedelics news and information platform, has announced that the company incorporated Spotlight Media Corporation, its wholly-owned subsidiary.