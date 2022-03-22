NeonMind Files Provisional Patent Application For Psilocybin Induced Weight Loss

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (OTCQB:NMDBF) (CSE:NEON) (FRA:6UF) has filed a new patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to a novel mechanism of weight loss targeted to specific fat subtypes.

The provisional patent application includes data derived from NeonMind's recent preclinical animal study, incorporating novel findings which indicate, in addition to reiterating weight modulation effects of psilocybin seen in previous studies, that the targeted reduction of specific fat subtypes may have beneficial effects on metabolic and cardiovascular health.

The filing strengthens NeonMind's growing IP portfolio and differentiates the commercial profiles of its drug candidates. The company plans to release further details of the study's findings.

If granted, the patent could support NeonMind's pharmaceutical assets until at least 2042. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, aims to produce neuropharmacological changes induced by psilocybin, in conjunction with psychotherapy, to achieve durable weight loss for patients suffering from obesity. NeonMind's additional drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin to control appetite.

"We are excited by the unique findings from our preclinical studies, which have demonstrated durable therapeutic benefits for weight management in the animal model. Importantly, our novel findings provide an opportunity for us to develop drugs with highly differentiated target product profiles and broad commercial opportunities," stated Robert Tessarolo, president & CEO of NeonMind.

"With the advancement of our research programs and continued expansion of our IP portfolio, NeonMind is positioning itself as a leading innovator in the development of novel psychedelic treatments focused on serving the weight management and obesity market, which has historically been underserved and where a new, effective approach is desperately needed to help people live fuller, healthier lives," concluded Tessarolo.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Allegretti on Unsplash