EXCLUSIVE: Zoned Properties Partners With Zoneomics, Launch Software Solution For Cannabis Industry

Zoned Properties Inc ZDPY has teamed up with real estate zoning experts at Zoneomics to launch REZONE - a zoning and mapping software solution focusing on democratizing real estate information for the regulated cannabis industry.

The initial Beta Launch on April 20, announced exclusively at the Benzinga Miami Cannabis Capital Conference, opens the door for users to gain access and explore the platform while Zoned Properties and Zoneomics teams navigate additional functionality and outcome objectives driven by user-focused needs.

The company’s chairman and CEO Bryan McLaren revealed the news while being interviewed by Benzinga’s Javier Hasse.

Users of the REZONE platform will include cannabis professionals, commercial real estate service professionals, property owners and investors, municipal regulators, and stakeholders with a need for navigating complex real estate information related to the regulated cannabis industry.

How It Works

The commercial real estate PropTech platform allows users to search for parcels or entire markets and visualize the available green zone parcels, identify potential setback issues and gain other valuable insights according to local zoning codes. The primary objective is to help users capture cannabis real estate insights with ease.

The platform is built on the foundations of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms that can intelligently collect, rationalize and categorize vast streams of real estate data layers, with a focus on cannabis-related data. This data is then provided to users in a business-ready format.

What’s Next?

The company stated that it believes the platform has the capability to attract tens of thousands of users very quickly and has the opportunity to create a 10x annual revenue potential based upon the initial platform capital investment.

Zoned Properties has invested $90,000 to work with Zoneomics on launching this initial Beta version of the REZONE Platform.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash