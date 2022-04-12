Zoned Properties Closes Over $50M In Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY, a real estate development firm with advisory and brokerage services for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, plans to expand its brokerage services across the U.S. to all major and upcoming cannabis markets.

Headquartered in the Southwest, Zoned Properties has created a symbiotic relationship with East Coast real estate powerhouse RIPCO Real Estate. As the leading independent retail brokerage in the New York metropolitan area, RIPCO’s services include leasing, investment sales, property management, and debt and structured finance. RIPCO recently announced its growth into the cannabis industry with lease transactions for cannabis companies in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This partnership will allow both firms to assist clients in expanding their cannabis business from coast to coast as the future of legalized cannabis grows.

Most recently, the Zoned Properties team has been working with New York and New Jersey clients to secure real estate for the cannabis license lottery.

“New Jersey and New York are poised to make a significant industry impact as two of the largest East Coast markets to legalize. We’re thrilled to offer our industry-leading real estate expertise to new and established cannabis operators looking to capitalize in these states,” stated Berekk Blackwell, chief operating officer at Zoned Properties.

Since inception of its licensed brokerage in June of 2021, the Zoned Properties team has:

Closed over $50 million worth of real estate transactions for brokerage clients and has engaged with clients to list over 300,000 square feet of commercial real estate for cannabis dispensaries, cultivation, processing, and warehouse facilities.

Successfully identified over 100 cannabis zoned properties nationally and helped clients close cannabis real estate transactions in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and New Jersey.

“Our integrative real estate approach and services help clients mitigate risk in the complex cannabis landscape. Nearly 40,000 local governing bodies control where regulated cannabis projects can be located. Having a team who understands the nuances of community zoning and permitting regulations is essential to a successful real estate transaction in this industry,” stated Patrick Moroney, director of real estate at Zoned Properties.

