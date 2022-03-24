Zoned Properties Financial Results: Revenue $1.82M For 2021, 49.8% YoY Increase

Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were $1.82 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.22 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 49.8%.

Operating expenses were $1.78 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $1.18 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities was $489,257 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $170,040 for the year ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 188%. that was primarily attributable to cash generated from advisory and brokerage revenues.

The company had cash of $1,191,940 as of December 31, 2021, compared to $699,335 as of December 31, 2020, continuing positive cash-flow.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues were $537,211 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $308,977 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenses were $535,345 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $268,046 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the company reported net loss of $111,583, as compared to net income of $12,270 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had cash of $1,191,940 as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1,090,682 as of September 30, 2021, continuing positive cash-flow.

Zoned Properties has achieved a stabilized, debt-free, property portfolio in Arizona that now produces $1.83 million annually in triple-net rental revenue, as of March 2022. The company believes it is now positioned to explore healthy debt financing opportunities that could help fund the national expansion of the company’s property portfolio.

“The Zoned Properties mission and value proposition has never been stronger than it is today, empowering regulated industry stakeholders with commercial real estate solutions. We are helping cannabis operators and entrepreneurs enter the regulated marketplace with legitimacy. During 2021, we successfully recruited a sophisticated team of experts onto our team and formalized service partnerships across the nation,” stated Bryan McLaren, CEO of Zoned Properties.

“With stabilized, passive revenue from our portfolio and a clear pathway to expand into state-cannabis markets nationally, we believe that Zoned Properties is positioned for tremendous growth and scalability. These growth opportunities are the result of our team’s direct involvement in hundreds of regulated projects across the nation, leveraging our full-spectrum of commercial real estate services.”

