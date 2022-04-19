EXCLUSIVE: Using Weed To Change The World: Meet The Cannabis Brands Making An Impact

Leune: Restorative Justice At The Forefront Of WOC Owned Brands Leune is a female-founded, mission-driven cannabis brand dedicated to amplifying voices of equity in the cannabis space. From its inception, Leune has centered around restorative justice as a critical pillar of the brand's mission. Leune creates seasonal SKUs throughout the year where all proceeds support long-term partnerships with organizations such as Last Prisoner Project, Eaze Momentum and Broccoli's Florette Coalition. “Social Impact is central to the mission of LEUNE. We are a values-first company and will always put a priority on raising the consciousness about the importance of social justice reform," LEUNE founder and CEO, Nidhi Lucky Handatold Benzinga. "To work in this industry is a privilege and to work toward the common goal of righting the wrongs of how the cannabis plant has historically been used as a tool to incarcerate communities of color is a moral imperative.”

Stone Road: The Queer Run Cannabis Brand Paving The Way For A More Inclusive Industry

Stone Road believes that cannabis is nature's best unifier, bringing together people from every place, background, sexual orientation, ethnicity or religion. Stone Road is a queer-run brand and celebrates it with its diverse, inclusive and provocative brand imagery that resonates especially with women and the LGBTQ+ communities, paving the way for a more inclusive cannabis industry.

“Inclusivity is an integral part of who we are. Our goal is for Stone Road to share our products with the cannabis industry through the people who use our products. When you look at our ads, you are seeing real customers and friends of the brand who want to be a part of what we do because they see their community represented in our creative output," said Stone Road founder and CEO, Lex Corwin.

Cosmic View: Stepping Up To Find Solutions For Women's Health

Women, trans men and non-binary people with gyne organs are five times more likely to feel ignored when sharing concerns about their reproductive health.

As a survivor of rare reproductive cancer and endometriosis, Nicole Skibola and her mother Christine Skibola, Ph.D. founded Cosmic View after experiencing this gender-based gap in healthcare firsthand. Cosmic View offers science-backed, holistic healthy options and free educational resources for those underserved by traditional Western medicine.

“We exclusively source from small, legacy farmers, dedicate hundreds of pro bono hours to research and supporting patients and create products that are focused on quality and integrity rather that margins and profit maximization. Implementing a triple bottom line — people, planet and profit — is our way of ingraining meaning into our work,” said Dr. Christine Skibola and Nicole Skibola.