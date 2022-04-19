WILLIE'S RESERVE Cannabis Brand Teams With Cheba Hut For A Special 4/20 Giveaway

The WILLIE’S RESERVE cannabis brand inspired by legendary musician and activist Willie Nelson is celebrating its Colorado roots and the 4/20 holiday in a collaboration with the Cheba Hut restaurant franchise.

On Wednesday, Cheba Hut will be offering select “nug” sized sandwiches, served on a commemorative frisbee with a side of WILLIE’S RESERVE rolling papers for $4.20. Each pack of rolling papers comes with a QR code that customers can scan between 4/20 and April 30 to enter for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip to the Emerald Cup in Hollywood, CA plus two WILLIE’S RESERVE gift packs. The winner will be announced May 2 (must be 21+ to enter).

“We’re just two like-minded, Colorado-based businesses that love how cannabis connects people,” stated Nicole Kennebeck, marketing director at WILLIE’S RESERVE. “What better way to celebrate this holiday than giving fans of cannabis culture a chance to conquer their munchies and win something special?”

The in-store promotion is one day only—Wednesday, April 20—and runs in Cheba Hut locations in 15 states, including: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

Related News

New Cannabis Products: Willie Nelson's Hemp Oil Tinctures, CBD Beauty Products And A Menswear Line At Paris Fashion Week

Snoop Dogg Moves Forward With His Pot-Based Fund

The Business Of Marketing Marijuana