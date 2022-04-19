QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

WILLIE'S RESERVE Cannabis Brand Teams With Cheba Hut For A Special 4/20 Giveaway

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 10:09 AM | 1 min read

The WILLIE’S RESERVE cannabis brand inspired by legendary musician and activist Willie Nelson is celebrating its Colorado roots and the 4/20 holiday in a collaboration with the Cheba Hut restaurant franchise.

On Wednesday, Cheba Hut will be offering select “nug” sized sandwiches, served on a commemorative frisbee with a side of WILLIE’S RESERVE rolling papers for $4.20. Each pack of rolling papers comes with a QR code that customers can scan between 4/20 and April 30 to enter for a chance to win the grand prize: a trip to the Emerald Cup in Hollywood, CA plus two WILLIE’S RESERVE gift packs. The winner will be announced May 2 (must be 21+ to enter).

“We’re just two like-minded, Colorado-based businesses that love how cannabis connects people,” stated Nicole Kennebeck, marketing director at WILLIE’S RESERVE. “What better way to celebrate this holiday than giving fans of cannabis culture a chance to conquer their munchies and win something special?”

The in-store promotion is one day only—Wednesday, April 20—and runs in Cheba Hut locations in 15 states, including: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

Related News

New Cannabis Products: Willie Nelson's Hemp Oil Tinctures, CBD Beauty Products And A Menswear Line At Paris Fashion Week

Snoop Dogg Moves Forward With His Pot-Based Fund

The Business Of Marketing Marijuana

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cheba HutNicole KennebeckWillie NelsonWillie’s ReserveCannabisNewsMarkets