New Cannabis Products: Willie Nelson's Hemp Oil Tinctures, CBD Beauty Products And A Menswear Line At Paris Fashion Week

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Willie Nelson’s Hemp Oil Tinctures

Willie Nelson’s CBD brand Willie’s Remedy launched a new line of hemp oil tinctures, featuring a variety of different formulations. Willie’s Remedy tincture contains organic MCT oil derived from coconuts, infused with full spectrum hemp extract. The hemp is organically grown in the U.S., via direct relationships with American farmers.

“Everyone’s body is different, and everyone’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) is different, too. We wanted to expand access to full-spectrum hemp extract that meets individual needs, which is why the new tincture line provides a variety of strengths, from 250 mg to 5000 mg... The more people learn about their ECS and begin incorporating hemp into their wellness routine, the more we expect to see people looking for specific formulations,” Elizabeth Hogan, Co-Founder and Vice President of Brands for GCH, Inc., told Benzinga.

Irwin Naturals’ HydroCanna Line

Irwin Naturals expanded into the CBD skin care market with the release of its HydroCanna face, body and hair products. Each product is made with FSHE and is combined with C60 Fullerene, a carbon molecule with dynamic antioxidant properties. The products come in fully recyclable packaging, and are free of artificial colors, dyes and synthetic fragrances.

“The CBD market is booming and businesses that innovate and provide quality products at fair prices are winning,” said Tim Toll, CEO of Irwin Naturals. “Our latest innovation is HydroCanna, a line of CBD skincare products, which adds to our CBD portfolio that already includes soft gels, balms and oils.”

CRTFD’s Menswear At Paris Fashion Week

California cannabis company, CRTFD debuted its menswear FW20 collection at Paris Fashion Week. CRTFD is the first cannabis company to enter the high fashion space with its curated, 18 piece collection. In addition to its menswear line, CRTFD's cannabis products are set to launch later in 2020.

"CRTFD is the first lifestyle brand to incorporate cannabis into its scope," said CRTFD CEO, Seti. "We're using fashion along with art, design and culture to disrupt the standard of how cannabis is perceived while delivering premium quality products."

Images courtesy of respective companies.