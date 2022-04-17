Cannabis Choices For 4/20: Women-Run TribeTokes Rolls Out Vapes, Edibles And Skincare Products

Whether you’re into vapes, edibles, blunts or skincare, the leading women-run cannabis & CBD brand, TribeTokes has new products to use, share and give to your friends or even your mom as a unique 4/20 gift.

Check out these exclusive deals that are only available from Tuesday, April 19th to Wednesday, April 20.

Celebrate, shop and save with these bundles that are made for those that want to indulge in the effects of Delta-8 THC (smoking AND ingesting) and also for those that would rather pamper themselves with the benefits CBD and cannabis have to offer to their skin.

4/20 Celebration Bundle ($125):

Get all your smoking and edible essentials just in time for 4/20 with this celebration bundle which includes Tribe Tokes' limited-edition Green Crack Delta-8 Cartridge and Vape Battery, a pack of D8 Gummies and a Glass Blunt to top it all off, and saves you $60.

Anti-Aging Bundle ($150):

If it's time take your own or a dear one's anti-aging skincare routine to the next level and do something about those crow's feet, Tribe Tokes has a nourishing CBD eye rescue cream. This science-based formulation boosts your skin's natural collagen production with a CBD Collagen Boosting Serum. And to shrink those facial pores, there is a new Superfood Face Mask that leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. And the best part? This is all available for purchase in a bundle that will save you $40.

CBD and Delta 8 Gummy Bears Combo Bundle ($75):

If you need both CBD and Delta 8 in your life, here's the best bundle out there. Get a combo set of one of each box of gummies and save $15. Mix and match to create your own DIY cannabinoid ratios.

All of the above is not only available at competing SaS affiliate rates, TribeTokes also has ongoing promotions available, including free shipping over $100 and 15% off with the code FEELGOOD15 that can be utilized on top of the already discounted bundle prices.

TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands.