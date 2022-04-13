TILT's Commonwealth Alternative Care Cannabis Dispensary To Host 'Puff, Puff, Plant' Event

TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT through its subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care invited the Taunton, Mass., community out to its 30 Mozzone Boulevard location for an inaugural “Puff, Puff, Plant” event. The pre-420 event is being held on Friday, April 15, from 3-7 pm. The Taunton location offers both medical and adult-use cannabis products.

Designed to create community connections, the “Puff, Puff, Plant” event includes:

“Ask the Expert” sessions with CAC’s talented team, including cultivators and lab techs

A Terpene Bar tended by a CAC specialist to assist and educate on the world of terpenes

A special 4:20 celebration

Participation by brands Wana, Old Pal, Garden Remedies, Fernway and Good Feels

Doing good for our community by giving to Purpose Locker

Support for local chefs with food trucks on-hand

Swag

This event provides an opportunity for the community to discover the Taunton dispensary, meet the CAC team and check out CAC’s products. Additional CAC stores in Massachusetts are located in Brockton and coming soon to Cambridge.

