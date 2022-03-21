QQQ
EXCLUSIVE: Lynn Ricci Joins TILT Holdings

byJavier Hasse
March 21, 2022 7:47 pm
Lynn Ricci, has joined TILT Holdings (OTC:TLLTF) as vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Prior to this job, Ricci spent three years at Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) as director of investor relations and communications. She also led the company’s ESG and national DEI efforts, culminating in the U.S. cannabis industry’s first ESG report.

Ricci has more than 20 years of experience working at biotech and technology companies in the Boston area.

“I’m excited to be joining TILT Holdings at this pivotal time.  TILT launched a new B2B model that is fairly unique and differentiated in the cannabis industry of helping businesses build their brands,” Ricci told Benzinga. “At the same time, TILT has opened stores here in my home state of Massachusetts and, has an amazingly creative and supportive partnership with the Shinnecock nation to launch in New York.  I’m thrilled to be working with Gary Santo and the team he has brought together to execute on this strategy.”

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

