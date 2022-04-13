Cresco Labs Brings Its Cannabis Brand FloraCal Farms To Illinois

Cresco Labs CRLBF CL launched its premium craft brand FloraCal Farms, which features curated flower, live rosin vape and live rosin concentrate formats now available at all Illinois Sunnyside stores and other retailers ahead of the 420 cannabis holiday.

“FloraCal Farms’ vision is to deliver a first-class experience to sophisticated cannabis consumers who value unique terpene profiles, flower structure and all the fruits of artisanal cultivation and processing methods,” stated Charles Bachtell, CEO & co-founder of Cresco Labs. “We plan to launch FloraCal Farms in other markets throughout the year to reach the ultra-premium shopper. Along with our Cresco and High Supply brands, our uniquely designed portfolio architecture of tiered inhalable offerings and pricing will allow us to offer a variety of value propositions for consumers and to compete incredibly well in the marketplace.”

Born in Sonoma County, FloraCal Farms continues to honor its California heritage through a commitment to tailored craftsmanship established by wife-and-husband founders Karen and Drew Duval, who oversee commercial sales and cultivation at the company. FloraCal Farms maintains a rigorous pheno-hunting process that starts with hundreds of plants, then hand-selects only the winning strains to be developed into flower, vapes and hand-crafted concentrates. Flower is always hand-harvested, trimmed and packaged to preserve delicate flower characteristics. Live rosin vapes and concentrates follow solventless extraction processes, an innovative method new to Cresco Labs’ wholesale portfolio that removes the oil containing components from the raw materials simply through ice water and manual agitation – without the use of chemical solvents.

Available for sale forms at launch in Illinois include hand-trimmed flower (3.5g), live rosin vape cartridges (500mg) and live rosin badder concentrates (1g). More products and exclusive strains will arrive on dispensary shelves throughout the year.

The launch of FloraCal Farms in Illinois rounds out the company’s wholesale portfolio in Illinois. Other available brands include Cresco, High Supply, Good News, Mindy’s, Wonder Wellness and Remedi.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

