Making Cannabis Dispensaries Safer With Safes?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Federal legalization of the U.S. cannabis industry appears to be stalled, but increasing numbers of states allow both medical and recreational marijuana, even in some of the more conservative areas of the country.

But because of the federal hesitation to fully legalize marijuana, banks and credit card companies remain reluctant to allow service to the industry. That means marijuana remains largely a cash business, raising concerns about theft from cannabis dispensaries.

Add to that the storing of expensive and sometimes fragile inventory and you can have a security problem. One Kansas-based safe manufacturing company says it is coming to the rescue.

Guns and Cannabis?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB makes safes of all shapes and sizes, mainly to store guns.

The company is adding the heavy duty Home Grown Safe, designed for the cannabis industry, to its product line. The Home Grown Safe has an interior with shelves holding 32 product bins and a coordinated inventory-tracking grid layout on the writable door. With cannabis legal in 39 states and Washington D.C., that’s a lot of dispensaries and a lot of potential cash and product that needs to be secured.

Other companies are also manufacturing safes designed for use by the cannabis industry, including California-based Brown Safe Manufacturing, Inc. American Rebel pledges its cannabis safes are made from American steel and is focused on moving all its manufacturing operations to its Kansas plant.

The complete federal legalization of cannabis may still be years away, but there is not much doubt that the U.S. marijuana industry is pushing ahead anyway.

Not only are the majority of states legalizing cannabis, but consolidation is marching ahead, too, spurring the growth of dominant cannabis companies with increasing clout.

For example, Chicago-based Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF agreed March 23 to acquire New York’s Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF for $2 billion. That deal followed last year’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation by Florida’s Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF.

“My dad told me a story,” said American Rebel CEO Andy Ross, “about people moving out West to strike it rich in the gold rush. And some did strike it rich, but a lot didn’t. However, the people who sold them the wheelbarrows, the buckets and the picks, they all made money. And that’s how I see our dispensary safe. We’re selling the wheelbarrows to what’s projected to be a $35 billion industry in 2023.”

As consolidation continues, the U.S. cannabis industry clearly isn’t going away anytime soon whatever happens at the federal level, and that may mean an increasing need for safe storage of cash and product. American Rebel looks to offer cannabis companies a U.S.-made option to help owners and dispensary operators sleep better at night.

