Nugg Club & Khalifa Kush Announce Exclusive California Box Collaboration, Here's How To Win Wiz Khalifa Signed Rolling Papers Vinyl

Nugg Club has announced a co-branded box collaboration with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand Khalifa Kush, going live on the add-ons menu for purchase by current members on April 11th.

The limited edition box features all Khalifa Kush products, including an exclusive Santa Cruz Shredder x Khalifa Kush rolling tray & grinder, and a custom Wiz curated playlist.

One lucky Nugg Club member will win a Rolling Papers vinyl album signed by Wiz, the company said.

Additionally, Nugg Club is selling 5 additional vinyls exclusively to members and donating all the proceeds to the Michael Thompson Clemency Project joining Cresco Labs's (OTC: CRLBF) SEED initiative in supporting their mission to alleviate the injustices caused by mass incarceration, racial disparities, and emotional, physical and mental abuse across the criminal justice system.

How To Win Wiz Khalifa Signed Rolling Papers Vinyl

Enter to win a Wiz Khalifa signed Rolling Papers vinyl at wizprizeclub.com .

Each Nugg Club member who purchases the co-branded box will have a chance to win tickets to see Wiz Khalifa perform at the Smoker's Club Festival on Saturday April 30th at Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California.

Management Commentary

Alex Milligan, co-founder and CMO of Nugg Club is “proud to be partnering with Khalifa Kush on this co-branded box."

”Wiz Khalifa is an outstanding artist, and the Khalifa Kush brand provides an experience even the most seasoned cannabis lovers will enjoy. We can't wait to get this box into the hands of our members," Milligan continued.

DJ Saul, CEO of Khalifa Kush said that he is excited to debut an exclusive offering to Nugg Club's direct-to-consumer audience, on heels of the brand’s expansion to the California market.

"We've followed the Nugg Club journey since their initial launch, and their commitment to both quality and customer experience makes this collaboration a natural extension of our brand," DJ Saul added.

Photo: Courtesy of The Come Up Show from Canada - Wiz Khalifa via Wikimedia Commons