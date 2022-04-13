DEA Sued By Rhode Island Lab Over 'Foot Dragging' On Marijuana Pharmaceutical Licensing, Here's What We Know For Now

A Rhode Island laboratory is asking the federal court to intervene with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in its quest to grow pharmaceutical-grade marijuana for use in clinical trials into treatments for Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc., MMJ International Holdings Corp., and MMJ BioPharma Labs Inc. want the court to compel the DEA to act on its applications for bulk manufacturing and importing of specific strains of marijuana, arguing that the government has long passed the deadlines to issue a decision and has delayed its progress from the get-go.

The companies – which operate in Rhode Island - are focused on developing pharmaceutical cannabinoid-derived medical treatments.

"Countless patients who have been affected by Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease and are waiting on the potentially life-restoring treatments associated with the development of these pharmaceuticals," the MMJ entities wrote in federal court papers. "The DEA, however, appears to be dragging their feet despite MMJ's constant and almost overbearing commitment to excellence that exceeds far beyond mere compliance with the DEA's regulations and protocols."

While the lab received DEA approval in January 2022 as a Schedule 1 analytical lab research facility, it has not gotten DEA approval for bulk manufacturing and importing of strains that are required to produce botanical pharmaceuticals in keeping with FDA guidelines, according to the filing.

"MMJ has been actively pursuing the path to develop treatments to lessen the impact of these degenerative diseases," the companies said. “The three years that have passed since submitting the initial applications could have been used toward more research and development, working the clinical trials, etc. Instead, however, this time has been used to fight for a determination that should have been made over two years ago under regulations."

Companies Comply With DEA Guidelines

Duane Boise, president of the companies, said in a phone conversation Monday that they have taken "extreme" efforts to secure the licenses and comply with rigorous Food and Drug Administration guidelines to produce a pharmaceutical-grade soft gel capsules.

"The DEA is inhibiting manufacturing … It's wrong," he said.

MMJ names as defendants Attorney General Merrick Garland, DEA Administrator Ann Milgram, Providence DEA Investigator Tom Cook, and the DEA itself.

A spokeswoman for the DEA declined comment because the litigation is pending.

Boise emphasized interest on a national scale in pharmaceutical drugs derived from marijuana. In 2016, the DEA adopted a new policy that is designed to increase the number of entities licensed under the Controlled Substances Act to grow marijuana to supply legitimate research involving marijuana and its chemical constituents.

Boise said that is exactly what he intends to do, but believes he's been stymied by investigators who are "not advocates" of marijuana.

A Kafkaesque Process

MMJ in November 2017 submitted protocols to the FDA to conduct clinical trials on the neurodegenerative diseases, MS and Huntington's disease, according to MMJ's federal complaint.

The plans won FDA approval, pending the outcome of analyses that needed an approval from the DEA for MMJ to grow particular proprietary strains of marijuana.

MMJ applied in December 2018 to the DEA for licenses to import plants from Canada to grow in bulk at the Rhode Island site. DEA approval to import a limited amount of extracts, came in November 2019.

In the meantime, MMJ worked with a Pharma Solutions Company to complete a batch of soft-gel capsules, and is in the process of reporting the scientific findings to the FDA to proceed with clinical trials and ultimately win FDA approval for its products, the filing states.

However, MMJ said that DEA licenses are essential to its ability to conduct FDA-sanctioned clinical trials.

Investigators from DEA visited the lab in June 2021 and again Oct. 24,2021 to inspect the security system and the facility itself. MMJ officials were then told that the fieldwork portion of the review was complete and that a report would be submitted for final determination.

In response to numerous inquiries, DEA personnel have said that they don't know when a decision will be made.

In addition, Congressman Jim Langevin reached out to the DEA on MMJ's behalf in February. That inquiry, like others placed by MMJ, has gone unanswered, MMJ says.

