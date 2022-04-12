EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis High Holiday Game Hits The Market For 4/20: 'Suddenly Stoned,' And It's A Blast

For those of you who are not running out to partake in the nearest 4/20 celebration or super-hyped smoke sesh but have opted to hang near home with friends and family, there's a great card game to add to your list of activities: Suddenly Stoned…you know the feeling.

What (Not Who) Is Suddenly Stoned?

Suddenly Stoned is a low-key truth-or-dare game that will have you and your high-brained friends giggling as if they were, you know, suddenly stoned. Players take turns flipping cards that have simple tasks like, "Build a blanket fort" or "Catch food across the table with your mouth" or more philosophical questions like “Where do you see yourself in five years?” or a physical request like “do a handstand” or “Stand on one foot for five minutes.” Eventually, someone will probably have to get up and dance. Other cards are thought-provoking and invite players to share funny stories, discuss the probability of aliens and theorize about life's big questions.

"Over the years, we saw so many cannabis games that completely missed the vibe of what a cannabis-focused game should be for their players. They were either far too complicated or tried to replace beer with cannabis in a drinking game, which is not at all equivalent. With Suddenly Stoned, we wanted to make something that was low-key, low-stakes fun for cannabis-based entertainment that anyone can learn to play in thirty seconds," Blaise Sewell, Suddenly Stoned game designer and artist told Benzinga.

Founded by Shari Spiro of Ad Magic, Breaking Games is a publishing company dedicated to getting the latest indie games onto players’ tabletops. Game designers work directly with the Breaking Games team on design, development, art, and promotion to bring their vision to life. In addition to Suddenly Stoned, Mensa Select and IndieCade finalist titles, Breaking Games produces some of today’s most innovative family, strategy and party games which are sold nationally at Target TGT, Walmart WMT, Barnes and Noble, Amazon AMZN, and more. Spiro was awarded Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2016 in New Jersey.