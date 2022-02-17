Khiron Adds Another Clinic Location In Peru In Partnership With Pain Clinic CDL

Medical marijuana company Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC) is opening another Zerenia location in Peru in partnership with the renowned pain clinic, CDL.

Khiron In Peru Highlights

This addition collectively brings the company's total clinic count to 16 globally , which includes presence in Colombia, Peru and the United Kingdom

In the second half of 2021, the company opened its first Zerenia clinic in Lima, in partnership with Clínica Montesur . Since opening the clinic, over 80% of the consults resulted in cannabis prescriptions

The Partnership With CDL

As a specialized pain clinic, CDL already has pain management specialists and a patient base exclusively related to chronic and acute pain. Starting February 2022, Khiron will be leveraging the CDL's existing infrastructure and reputation to provide access to cannabinoid-based treatments to a growing group of patients in Lima and surrounding areas.

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, commented, "In 2021, Peru represented around 5% of our total volume sales in Latin America, and now with our new partnership with CDL we believe we can increase our sales cost-effectively by expanding Zerenia in Peru. In our first clinic in Peru, over 80% of total consultations resulted in medical cannabis prescriptions, further validating our unique, evidence and service-driven strategy. By establishing a new pain-focused partnership with CDL in Lima, we plan to grow beyond our current capacity and offer different treatment alternatives to more than 10,000 patients annually."

Price Action

Khiron shares closed Wednesday trading session 3.00% lower at $0.17 per share.

