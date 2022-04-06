Trulieve Opens Cannabis Dispensary In Framingham, Massachusetts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL opened a dispensary in Framingham, Massachusetts. Located in New England's Golden Triangle retail district at 85 Worcester Rd., this is Trulieve's third and largest retail location in the state.

The dispensary will start as an adult-use dispensary and expand to include medical cannabis later this spring. The grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 9 will include several dignitary and celebrity appearances, executive meet & greets, live brand activations, giveaways, food trucks, all day in-store promotional offers, and more.

"We are thrilled to offer a more elevated experience for Trulieve customers and patients," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "This is a tremendous milestone in Trulieve's Northeast growth, and we look forward to providing exceptional customer service to a variety of patients and customers with our high-quality products."

Trulieve will offer a wide selection of cannabis products and in-house brands such as:

Momenta – Trulieve's cannabis line for everyday wellness and overall well-being. The product lineup includes tinctures, nano tinctures, capsules, RSO and a topical muscle gel.

Sweet Talk – Trulieve's line of edibles, including chocolates and gummies infused with cannabis.

Muse – Trulieve's line of cannabis concentrates and cartridges.

Cultivar Collection – group of small-batch, top-shelf cannabis.

In addition to Trulieve's proprietary brands, customers and patients will have access to partner brands such as Bhang, Binske, Blue River, O.pen, Puffco, and Slang. Trulieve is also the exclusive provider of clones in the Massachusetts market.

Trulieve is partnering with Dr. Marion McNabb's team at the Cannabis Center of Excellence to support the non-profit's ongoing medical cannabis research. The CCOE's study was first approved in March 2021 by the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth to collect information from healthcare providers in both the U.S. and Canada about their knowledge, attitude, and practices related to medical cannabis.

Kim Rivers CEO of Trulieve, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related News

Trulieve Partners With DeLisioso Cannabis in Florida, Launches NFT Collection, Starts Sales At Napa

Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price Target On Trulieve Post Earnings, Here's Why

Trulieve Reports Record $938.4M In 2021 Revenue, Ends Q4 With U.S. Retail Network Of 162 Dispensaries